It would be pretty hard to work for an organization that has had as much success as the New England Patriots and not come away with some valuable coaching lessons.

After working with the Patriots since 2004, Brian Flores departed Foxboro to take the head coaching job with the Miami Dolphins, but it’s safe to say he is taking some things he learned from Bill Belichick with him.

The first-year coach revealed one of the biggest lessons he learned from Belichick.

“Put the team first,” Flores told Ben Volin of The Boston Globe.

“Whether that’s moving on from coaches, moving on from players, a decision that’s made in-game or from a personnel standpoint,” Flores said. “You always want to do what’s in the best interest of this organization.”

It’s true that the Patriots have been one of the more ruthless teams when it comes to moving on from players, and the team always has taken on the mantra of it’s better to move on one year early, rather than one year late.

It’s certainly not a bad lesson for Flores to take, as he tries to disprove the notion that Belichick assistants don’t go on to be successful head coaches.

Flores will get a chance to face-off against his former squad when the Dolphins host Belichick and Co. on Sept. 15.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images