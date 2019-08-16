Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall took NBA Summer League by storm this past July, but now it’s time for him to compete for a regular-season role.

The 7-foot-7 center recently returned home to Senegal as part of the Basketball Without Borders program. Fall was among a group of players to take the trip, but one player in particular stuck out.

Fall got the chance to meet and work with Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid while overseas. The two centers worked out with trainer Drew Hanlen, who was also on the trip. Of course, Embiid is one of the league’s premier big men, so this was a terrific opportunity for Fall to learn from the Kansas product. The 23-year-old had only great things to say about the experience.

“It was great,” Fall said, per The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang. “We didn’t play. We worked out together. Joel is a great player, All-Star, probably the best big man in the NBA. I was just trying to learn as much from him as I could.”

Fall signed an exhibit 10 contract with the Boston Celtics following summer league, which means he’ll compete for Boston’s 15th and final roster spot at training camp later this summer.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images