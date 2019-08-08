Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Sale’s down year won’t keep him out of one of most exclusive groups in Boston Red Sox history.

The Red Sox pitcher is just seven strikeouts away from delivering yet another 200-K season. Upon doing so, Sale will become just the third Boston pitcher in history to have at least three 200-strikeout seasons for the club, according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information Justin Long.

Roger Clemens and Pedro Martinez are the only others who have produced at least three, 200-strikeout seasons. Sale has a to repeat the feat a few more times to match Martinez’s six 200-K campaigns and Clemens’ eight.

Nevertheless, betting against Sale to continue fanning batters would be folly, as he has struck out at least 200 batters in each of the last six seasons.

Chris Sale enters tonight's start with 193 Ks in 2019. When he gets to 200, he'll be just the FIFTH pitcher in history to reach 200 Ks in SEVEN STRAIGHT seasons. The others? Walter Johnson (1910-16), Tom Seaver (1968-76), Roger Clemens (1986-92) and Max Scherzer (2012-18)*. — Jason Catania (@JayCat11) August 8, 2019

Sale might hit the 200-strikeout mark Thursday night at Fenway Park when he takes the mound against the Los Angeles Angeles.

