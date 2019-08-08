Chris Sale’s down year won’t keep him out of one of most exclusive groups in Boston Red Sox history.
The Red Sox pitcher is just seven strikeouts away from delivering yet another 200-K season. Upon doing so, Sale will become just the third Boston pitcher in history to have at least three 200-strikeout seasons for the club, according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information Justin Long.
Roger Clemens and Pedro Martinez are the only others who have produced at least three, 200-strikeout seasons. Sale has a to repeat the feat a few more times to match Martinez’s six 200-K campaigns and Clemens’ eight.
Nevertheless, betting against Sale to continue fanning batters would be folly, as he has struck out at least 200 batters in each of the last six seasons.
Sale might hit the 200-strikeout mark Thursday night at Fenway Park when he takes the mound against the Los Angeles Angeles.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images