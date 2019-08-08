Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics will have a new look during the 2019-20 season following the departures of Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Aron Baynes, and the additions of Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter.

But according to one NBA insider, the Celtics took a “major step back” this summer.

The Athletic’s David Aldridge ranked how all 30 teams have done this offseason, gauging everything from signings to trades to draft picks. Aldridge ranked Boston 25th overall for a number of reasons, with one being that the Celtics failed to find a replacement, mainly on the defensive end, for Horford.

“Unfortunately, Boston didn’t find a replacement for Horford, who’s done all the dirty work defensively for the Cs the last three years, and who was beyond clutch offensively,” Aldridge wrote. “He’s just a huge loss, especially since he joined the Celtics’ Eastern rivals in Philly, and while Kanter is still gifted offensively, no sentient being would put him in the same universe as Horford defensively.”

This isn’t an end-all-be-all, but Aldridge is right. The Celtics have a major hole in the middle not just because of Horford, but also due to the void left by Baynes. They’ll be forced to rely heavily on Robert Williams and Daniel Theis, which isn’t the most promising formula. Yes, both players are quality bigs, but they’re still undergoing some pretty serious development.

Not to worry, though, Aldridge doesn’t think the Celtics will be bad this season. In fact, he notes they’re “still going to be good,” and much of this is due to Kemba Walker’s fit.

“(Walker’s) not as great a shooter from deep as Irving, but he’s a three-time All-Star who’s equally capable of taking over games late as the six-time All-Star he’s replacing, and is almost certain to be a better fit with his teammates,” Aldridge wrote.

Boston’s depth certainly will be tested this season, but a shorthanded Eastern Conference should play to its advantage.

