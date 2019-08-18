Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With Chris Sale hitting the injured list with an elbow injury, Boston Red Sox fans have been holding their breath.

But it seems that we are not far off from getting more answers on Sale’s injured left elbow.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora reported Sunday that Sale will head to Pensacola, Fla., to be examined by Dr. James Andrews on Monday. Red Sox head athletic trainer Brad Pearson will join Sale on the trip.

“[Sale] just wants to make sure he has all the facts,” Alex Cora told reporters Sunday, via The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. “He wants to see where we’re at with it and all the opinions.”

Sale hit the injured list with inflammation in his elbow after his last start against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday. He was placed on the IL on Saturday.

Sale is 6-11 with a 4.40 earned run average in 25 starts.

