Bruce Cassidy’s got jokes.

The Boston Bruins head coach was on hand Saturday in Portland, Maine for Bruins Fan Fest to greet fans anxious for the 2019-20 season to begin.

After he sat down with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, Cassidy then met with fans and signed memorabilia for the youngsters. But he didn’t let them get away without him getting in a few dad jokes.

Take a look:

Our personal favorite, however, is Cassidy telling the young fans they get a lolipop as a signing bonus to the autograph.

*Insert crying laughing emoji.*

We also can’t help but notice how easy Cassidy is walking around after undergoing a knee replacement this offseason. Which is great news.

The B’s open their season on the road against the Dallas Stars on Oct 3. before playing their home opener Oct. 12 at TD Garden against the New Jersey Devils.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images