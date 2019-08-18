Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Coming off one of their most exciting wins of the season, the Connecticut Sun will look to make it three wins in a row Sunday afternoon.

The Sun will host the Dallas Wings at Mohegan Sun Arena fresh off an electric 79-78 win over the Seattle Storm on Friday. Connecticut currently sits just one game back of the top spot in the Eastern Conference with just eight games left to play in the regular season.

Connecticut has amassed a dominant 12-1 record at home this season and is in the midst of a six-game winning streak at their casino court. The Storm will be the first of three opponents the Sun will face at home. This will be the first time the Sun host the Wings this season.

Dallas Wings (9-17) at Connecticut Sun (18-8)

Friday, Aug. 18, at 3 p.m. ET

Mohegan Sun Arena, Montville, Conn.

TV: NESNplus

Online: NESNgo.com; NESNgo app

Recent meetings

The Wings narrowly edged the Sun 74-73 on June 26 in Dallas.

Players to watch

Shekinna Stricklen was on fire from the floor, leading the Sun to their dramatic victory over the Storm with a 24-point effort. She is shooting 37.2 percent from beyond the arc this season.

Dallas is led by rookie Arike Ogunbowale, who averages 16.3 points a game.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss