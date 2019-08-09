Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This time a year ago, the New York Yankees were the ones looking way up the standings at the first-place Boston Red Sox, who held a comfortable lead in the American League East en route to their World Series title.

Now, the roles are reversed, with the Yankees comfortably in control of the division.

“You’re not going to catch (the Yankees),” NESN color analyst Jerry Remy told 96.3 FM “The Big Jab” on Friday. “The only hope you have now is a wild-card spot, and that’s going to take a lot of work. They play some of those teams again, but they’re also going to need help. So it’s going to be very difficult.

“But knowing the guys in the clubhouse, they still feel like they can catch a wild card spot. If they can, if you get into the dance, you never know what can happen.”

