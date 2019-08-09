Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool opened its 2019-20 Premier League campaign in style Friday night at Anfield as it beat Norwich City 4-1.

An own goal from Grant Hanley after seven minutes broke the deadlock before goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Divock Origi put the Reds 4-0 up at half-time.

The first goal of the 2019-20 Premier League season! pic.twitter.com/ePCMBjN7fp — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 9, 2019

Mo Salah starting the season strong! Watch now on NBCSN or stream here: https://t.co/A8EpJn4qCH pic.twitter.com/aOxirPX4K3 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 9, 2019

PFA Players' Player of the Year, and for a reason. pic.twitter.com/GiSr6vH9SM — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 9, 2019

41' – A SUPERB ball from Trent is headed home by Origi. What a move!! [4-0]#LIVNOR https://t.co/1eM6lXZfLk — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 9, 2019

Teemu Pukki grabbed a consolation for the newly-promoted Canaries in the 64th minute, as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds now turn their attention towards Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup with Chelsea.

Teemu Pukki gets one back for Norwich! pic.twitter.com/GhWR8UWOeD — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 9, 2019

There was also a debut for goalkeeper Adrian when the summer signing came on to replace the injured Alisson Becker with 38 minutes on the clock.

Roberto Firmino giving Alisson some love as he leaves the pitch. pic.twitter.com/72n3yzO2mu — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 9, 2019

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com