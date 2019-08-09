Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Vikings narrowly missed the playoffs last season, and they’ll kick off their 2019 preseason slate against one of the NFC’s better squads.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host one of the two preseason games going on Friday night, with the New Orleans Saints set to take on the Vikings.

The Saints essentially were one game away from reaching the Super Bowl back in January, so Friday’s game will mark the start of their 2019 revenge tour after absolutely gut-wrenching postseason exits each of the last two seasons.

Here’s how to watch Vikings vs. Saints online:

When: Friday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | NFL Game Pass (7-day free trial)

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images