Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball’s Players’ Weekend uniforms haven’t been the biggest hit this year.

In fact, two teams apparently tried to avoid wearing them altogether.

MLB reportedly received a request from the Los Angeles Dodgers to have both them and the New York Yankees wear their traditional uniforms during their weekend series, according to Yahoo Sports’ Tim Brown. But sources told Brown the league denied that request.

This is the first time the two squads have squared off since 2016. It’s also the first time the Yankees have played at Dodger Stadium since 2013.

And considering L.A. and New York’s Sunday night matchup will air on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball,” Brown says there was a chance the teams could try to use that as leverage when making their case to the league. But apparently, none of this mattered to the league.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared his disappointment with reporters Friday evening.

“The one thing I would say — you know, Dodgers-Yankees, I feel like it would be cool that … this isn’t necessarily the best weekend for us,” Boone said, per Brown. “I think having this matchup and to have them in their uniform and us in ours. But that said, I think this is another one of those things, over the course of a long season, that is neat that MLB does.”

While it’s certainly sad the two storied franchises couldn’t rock their classic uniforms, it’s also not the biggest deal in the world. After all, both teams have far more important things to worry about right now, like the upcoming postseason.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images