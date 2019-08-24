Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This year’s Players Weekend uniforms haven’t received too much love throughout Major League Baseball.

Add Cubs manager Joe Maddon to the list of unhappy campers.

Chicago is forced to don the all-white uniforms for its three-game set against the Washington Nationals as the home team in this weekend’s series. And Maddon wasn’t shy while discussing the garb with reporters Saturday afternoon.

When asked about the Cubs’ all-white uniforms, Maddon simply said, “Woof.”

“I’d just like to know who said this was a good idea,” he said, per The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney.

Maddon isn’t alone in his displeasure. On Friday, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona said the uniforms “make adults look like morons.”

What’s more, both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees asked the league if they could wear their traditional jerseys for their Players’ Weekend series in L.A. The request was denied.

Better luck next year, MLB.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images