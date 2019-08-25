Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had two new players on the practice field Sunday wearing Nos. 96 and 39. We now know their identities.

The Patriots signed linebacker Scooby Wright and running back Robert Martin, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported.

The Patriots worked out former Washington State running back James Williams before signing Martin.

Martin, who went undrafted out of Rutgers last spring, was waived by the New York Giants in May. He had 15 carries for 97 yards with a touchdown in three preseason games last year.

Wright was selected in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Arizona. He’s played with the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals and the AAF’s Arizona Hotshots. He has seven career tackles in 13 NFL games.

The Patriots waived wide receiver Maurice Harris and defensive end Keionta Davis with injury designations and placed linebacker Brandon King on injured reserve to make room for Wright and Martin, per Reiss and The Athletic’s Nick Underhill.

The Patriots needed an additional running back for Thursday’s preseason game against the New York Giants. Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden and James White are unlikely to play in this year’s final exhibition game, and rookie Damien Harris suffered an injury in Thursday’s preseason win over the Carolina Panthers.

The Patriots also are running low on outside linebackers. Shilique Calhoun, Trent Harris and Derek Rivers all didn’t practice Sunday. Dont’a Hightower, Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy, John Simon and Chase Winovich likely won’t play Thursday, as well.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images