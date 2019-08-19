Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is Rob Gronkowski really going to take his talents to the dance floor?

The former New England Patriots tight end and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, will compete on season 28 of “Dancing With the Stars,” according to Terez Owens.

“We’re hearing that Rob Gronkowski and Girlfriend are going to be on this seasons Dancing with the Stars,” Owens wrote. “The couple is constantly in the limelight and it makes sense. So just remember where you heard it FIRST.”

Sports fans are keen to learn how Gronkowski will spend his time this fall now that he has retired from the NFL. Countless rumors claim he’ll re-join the Patriots at some point this season, but a stint on “Dancing With the Stars” might end such speculation.

ABC will reveal the next cast of “Dancing With the Stars” in full Wednesday on “Good Morning America.”

Season 28 of DWTS will premier at 8 p.mm. ET on Sept. 16.

Will Gronkowski be part of it?

