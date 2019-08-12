FOXBORO, Mass. — After three joint practices in Detroit and a weekend off, the New England Patriots returned for their penultimate training camp practice at Gillette Stadium.
It was an eventful day on the practice field. Here’s everything we observed:
— The Patriots were in full pads a day before they depart for Tennessee for more joint practices with the Titans.
— One-on-one results between cornerbacks and wide receivers:
Joejuan Williams: 2-0 (two wins, no losses), INT
Ken Webster: 1-1, PBU
Stephon Gilmore: 1-1, PBU
Jonathan Jones: 1-1
Keion Crossen: 1-2, PBU
JC Jackson: 1-3, INT
Jason McCourty: 0-2
Duke Dawson: 0-4
Dontrelle Inman: 3-0 (three catches, no incompletions)
Gunner Olszewski: 2-0
Jakobi Meyers: 2-0
Ryan Davis: 2-0
Phillip Dorsett: 2-2
Braxton Berrios: 1-1 (over the shoulder catch)
Maurice Harris: 1-1
Damoun Patterson: 1-1
Danny Etling: 0-2
— Prospective left tackle Isaiah Wynn participated in full-contact drills for the first time. He beat rookie defensive lineman Byron Cowart. He was sharing first-team reps with Dan Skipper.
— Defensive end Michael Bennett and Skipper got into a scrap. Bennett slapped Skipper in the helmet, and Skipper flipped him off.
— Running back Rex Burkhead and wide receivers Braxton Berrios, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski returned punts.
— Berrios and Phillip Dorsett returned kicks.
— Quarterback Tom Brady threw four total interceptions. He threw two in 1-on-1 drills. He went 2-of-5 with two picks in 7-on-7s but atoned in 11-on-11s and went 14-of-18.
Backup Brian Hoyer went 2-of-2 in 7-on-7s and 6-of-16 with an interception in 11-on-11s.
Rookie Jarrett Stidham went 8-of-14 with two interceptions in 11-on-11s. Both of his picks were on targets to Etling.
— Interceptions in team drills: Gilmore (two), safety Patrick Chung, linebacker Jamie Collins and Williams.
— Pass breakups in team drills: McCourty (two), Jackson, Jones, Williams, Crossen, safety A.J. Howard and linebackers Trent Harris and Brandon King.
— Williams had one of his best practices of the summer.
— Drops in team drills: Harris and Etling.
— Meyers had another impressive day. He laid out for a catch from Hoyer and hauled in a back-shoulder catch from Brady.
— Harris climbed the ladder to pull in a catch over Gilmore, making up for his drop.
— Defensive tackle Danny Shelton left practice early but returned.
— Tight end Stephen Anderson was limited.
— Tight end Matt LaCosse, wide receiver N’Keal Harry and cornerback D’Angelo Ross were absent from practice. LaCosse and Harry both suffered injuries in Thursday’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions.
— Safety Nate Ebner and rookie cornerback Ken Webster were removed from the physically unable to perform list.
— Tight end Lance Kendricks returned to practice in a red non-contact jersey. Running back Rex Burkhead also was back in uniform.
— There was a new offensive lineman wearing No. 74.
— Wide receivers Julian Edelman (non-football injury list), Demaryius Thomas (PUP) and Cameron Meredith (PUP) were present but not participating nor in uniform.
