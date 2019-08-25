Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It had been a month since we last heard from David Ortiz on social media, but that all changed Sunday afternoon.

The Boston Red Sox legend on July 29 was released from the hospital after his June 9 shooting. Ortiz issued a formal statement upon his release and now is checking in with everyone on Instagram.

We got one of our first looks at Ortiz since the incident in his native Dominican Republic — and he looks fantastic. Ortiz posed for two photos with his daughter Alexandria, who he moved into college this weekend.

“A life experience take place on us dropping off one of my kids at college….. good luck with everything and remember “ to be the great you have to bring the best out of you everyday” lov you….mom & dad!!! @alex.veda.ortiz,” Ortiz captioned the post.

All of Red Sox Nation surely can rejoice in seeing Big Papi looking happy and healthy.

We’ve received a few updates on the former slugger from the Red Sox and good friend Manny Ramirez. But it’s especially great to see that Ortiz was able to enjoy one of the great moments in a parent’s life.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images