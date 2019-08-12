Andrew Cashner is on his way to the Red Sox bullpen.
Boston manager Alex Cora announced the move Monday afternoon, saying he sees the righty as more of a short-stint guy, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. Cora said Cashner understands the decision.
[nesn_embed_the_score team=”patriots”]
Cora said the Sox have yet to determine who will be Wednesday’s starter but will decide tomorrow, per NESN’s Tom Caron.
Cashner has gone just 1-4 and racked up an 8.01 ERA in six starts since joining the squad in mid-July.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images