Andrew Cashner is on his way to the Red Sox bullpen.

Boston manager Alex Cora announced the move Monday afternoon, saying he sees the righty as more of a short-stint guy, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. Cora said Cashner understands the decision.

Cora: Andrew Cashner moved to the bullpen. Cora views him as a short-stint guy. Cashner has accepted the role. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 12, 2019

Cora said the Sox have yet to determine who will be Wednesday’s starter but will decide tomorrow, per NESN’s Tom Caron.

Andrew Cashner will move to the bullpen. "He understands," said manager Alex Cora, who pointed to the fastball velocity as a positive for short appearance. Cora said Wednesday's starter is still TBA, and a decision will be made tomorrow. Porcello starts Friday vs. Baltimore. — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) August 12, 2019

Cashner has gone just 1-4 and racked up an 8.01 ERA in six starts since joining the squad in mid-July.

