The Boston Red Sox fell to the Los Angeles Angels in their series finale Sunday at Fenway Park, but catcher Christian Vazquez continued to improve upon his career year at the plate.

The 28-year-old homered for the second time in his previous seven games, pushing his average to .281 on the season. Vazquez now has at least one hit in all but two games he’s played in so far in the month of August.

In his fifth Major League Baseball season, the Bayamon, Puerto Rico native has set career highs in home runs (18), RBIs (52), hits (100), walks (22) and games played (101), per the team. His 18th home run Sunday tied the game at three. Of Vazquez’s 28 career homers, 14 either have given the Red Sox the lead or tied the score.

Despite subpar play of late, Boston’s power numbers still are holding strong. The Red Sox have homered in 17 of their last 18 games and mashed 76 bombs in their last 42 contests.

The bats are there, now Boston’s pitching staff will need to find some consistency if they want to make a run at the postseason.

