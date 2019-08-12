Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Yordan Alvarez certainly is making a name for himself.

The Astros designated hitter smoked three home runs in Houston’s dismantling of the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. Aquino belted seven round-trippers in 10 games, tying Trevor Story.

But he wasn’t the only one to etch his name into baseball history.

Alvarez’s grand slam brought his RBI total to 51 in just 45 career games, which is a new high in Major League Baseball. The previous high was 47 held by none other than Hall of Famer Ted Williams.

#Astros Yordan Alvarez has 51 RBI in 45 career games — most in history by a ballplayer through their first 45 games. Previous high: Ted Williams (47). — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) August 11, 2019

Pretty impressive, to say the least.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images