Josh Taylor is making the most of his second chance with the Boston Red Sox.

The pitcher was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket in June, but was sent back to the minors after giving up six runs in five innings with a 10.80 ERA through five games.

But Boston’s pitchers have struggled and Taylor got a second chance at a first impression in the same month when he was called back up to the Red Sox.

The left-hander revealed he felt as if he was proving himself, and he’s done just that for Boston, continuing that trend Sunday afternoon.

Taylor struck out a career-high five batters in the Red Sox’s 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. The outing also marked his fourth consecutive scoreless appearance. The southpaw has not allowed a hit since Aug. 6 against the Kansas City Royals, according to the team.

In 26 appearances since being recalled June 14, Taylor is sporting a 1.98 ERA with 38 strikeouts with opponents batting just .177 against him.

So if you’re looking for something positive about the Red Sox, look no further than Taylor.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images