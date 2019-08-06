Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re not sure if you’re aware, but Tom Brady’s been at this whole football thing for quite some time.

The New England Patriots quarterback, who turned 42 this past Saturday, soon will embark on his 20th NFL season, which he hopes will conclude with his seventh Super Bowl victory.

Much of Brady’s unprecedented longevity can be credited to a fierce commitment to his health and nutrition. The six-time champion goes to great lengths to ensure he’s physically prepared to endure the rigors of a lengthy NFL season, and it’s safe to say his work has borne fruit.

Brady’s training regimen was profiled in the latest edition of Men’s Health. This wasn’t the first time Brady’s graced the cover of the magazine, though, as he also did so for a 2003 edition. You can check out a side-by-side shot of the two covers here, which helps illustrate just how impressive Brady’s run has been.

At this rate, would you be at all shocked if Brady finds himself on the cover once again in 2030?

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images