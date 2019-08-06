Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The eagle has landed at Green Bay Packers training camp.

And by “eagle” we mean Danica Patrick, obviously.

Patrick and a few of her friends were In Green Bay on Monday, giving the retired race car driver the opportunity to watch her boyfriend, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, do his thing. Of course, this led to an Instagram post from the ever-active Patrick.

Here’s the caption:

“When in Green Bay, do as the green bayians do! Full house of fans for practice today. @ebunt187 and crew were with me too in the jam packed family section! The team works so hard, as I have come to see first hand. Between practices and meetings, it’s more than a full time job when in season. It’s nice to see him doing his thing, looking sharp and hot. The temp was pretty high too! ☺️

“Go pack go.”

What a pair.

The Packers will open their preseason Thursday night when they host the Houston Texans.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images