It appears cutdown weekend in the NFL will claim an unexpected victim: Chase Winovich’s hair.

Based on Tom Brady’s social media activity, it sure sounds like the quarterback intends to chop off Winovich’s majestic blonde locks this Sunday.

“Sunday…the time has come!” Brady commented Friday on an Instagram photo of Winovich’s that showed him sizing up the back of the rookie edge rusher’s mane. “I’m sharpening my scissors now.”

Tom Brady taking cutdown day to a new level. pic.twitter.com/1h58qscZ9J — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 30, 2019

Brady then posted that same photo to his own Instagram, accompanied by an unmistakable scissors emoji and Winovich’s handle.

Brady already has taken the clippers to one Patriots draft pick this summer, shaving fellow QB Jarrett Stidham’s head last week.

“I think the haircut last week was one of the best things of last week, which I really enjoyed doing,” Brady said Monday on WEEI.

Winovich, who, like Brady, played his college ball at Michigan, said during training camp he’d really prefer to keep his distinctive flow, which he called “a source of pride and strength.” But it appears Brady the barber will show no mercy.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images