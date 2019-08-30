The Boston Bruins’ run to the Stanley Cup Final leaves their players well represented among the NHL elite.
EA Sports revealed this week Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Tuukka Rask are among the 50 highest-rated players in “NHL 20” the upcoming version of the high video hockey game. The Bruins stars made valuable contributions in the team’s run to Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, where they ultimately fell to the St. Louis Blues.
EA Sports has been revealing the top 50 ratings leaders in descending order all week, but Boston had to wait until Thursday, when Nos. 20 to 30 dropped, for their first representatives on the list. Pastrnak and Rask appeared at Nos. 25 and 22, respectively, with both having 90 overall ratings.
Marchand, No. 17, and Bergeron, No. 13, entered the fray Friday, with both also having 90 overall ratings.
Chances are no other Bruins will follow Rask, Pastrnak, Marchand and Bergeron and break into the top 10 ratings leaders in “NHL 20,” but there’s no shame in that. After all, the players will have up to the next 10 months to convince ratings adjusters to boost their numbers via their real-life performances in 2019-20.
