The Boston Bruins’ run to the Stanley Cup Final leaves their players well represented among the NHL elite.

EA Sports revealed this week Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Tuukka Rask are among the 50 highest-rated players in “NHL 20” the upcoming version of the high video hockey game. The Bruins stars made valuable contributions in the team’s run to Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, where they ultimately fell to the St. Louis Blues.

EA Sports has been revealing the top 50 ratings leaders in descending order all week, but Boston had to wait until Thursday, when Nos. 20 to 30 dropped, for their first representatives on the list. Pastrnak and Rask appeared at Nos. 25 and 22, respectively, with both having 90 overall ratings.

Pasta anyone? The first 90 OVR player on the list have cemented themselves as one of the top Right Wingers in #NHL20! How many points will @pastrnak96 put up for the @NHLBruins this year? #NHL20Top50 pic.twitter.com/Su38AZEyDL — #NHL20 (@EASPORTSNHL) August 29, 2019

It’s Tuukka Time! The @NHLBruins goaltender has become a staple on this list clocking in at #22 in #NHL20. @tuukkarask‘s 5 star reflexes highlight his 90 OVR rating! #NHL20Top50 pic.twitter.com/EEEsDOGcou — #NHL20 (@EASPORTSNHL) August 29, 2019

Marchand, No. 17, and Bergeron, No. 13, entered the fray Friday, with both also having 90 overall ratings.

Not many players have a nose for the net quite like @Bmarch63! His 90 body checking alongside of a 92 passing rating will make him a dynamic player on both ends of the ice for the @NHLBruins in #NHL20! #NHL20Top50 pic.twitter.com/pxp3cHy5mx — #NHL20 (@EASPORTSNHL) August 30, 2019

With 4 Selke trophies under his belt, it’s no wonder why Bergeron is our #13th ranked player! The defensive juggernaut continues to be a feared forward in #NHL20. @NHLBruins #NHL20Top50 pic.twitter.com/Sf75hChniu — #NHL20 (@EASPORTSNHL) August 30, 2019

Chances are no other Bruins will follow Rask, Pastrnak, Marchand and Bergeron and break into the top 10 ratings leaders in “NHL 20,” but there’s no shame in that. After all, the players will have up to the next 10 months to convince ratings adjusters to boost their numbers via their real-life performances in 2019-20.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images