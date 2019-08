Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox trailed the Baltimore Orioles 6-0 at one point Sunday, but thanks to Rafael Devers, the deficit didn’t last too long.

Devers smoked a two-run home run for his fourth hit of the afternoon to give the Red Sox a 13-6 lead. The bomb gives the third baseman 101 RBI on the season.

Check it out:

This is the part of the game where Raffy hits a home run. pic.twitter.com/aMsktPNLfc — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 18, 2019

Devers now has 27 homers on the season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images