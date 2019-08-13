Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you among the New England Patriots fans who still worry that Tom Brady and Bill Belichick still hate each other?

Well, you (probably) can put those fears to rest.

During Tuesday’s New England Patriots practice, NBC Sports Boston cameras captured the legendary duo goofing around during warmups. If Brady and Belichick really are on bad terms, they both do a great job of hiding it.

Check this out:

Coach Belichick works himself into the middle of warm ups today to have a chat with Tom Brady. 🤣 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Jd0HWwQmwp — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) August 13, 2019

Yeah, those aren’t two guys who despise each other.

Sure, maybe things get contentious at the negotiating table, but at the and of the day, these future Hall of Famers always put their differences aside and resume their dominance of the NFL.

