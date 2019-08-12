Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bruce Cassidy wants to learn exactly how to transform the agony of defeat into fuel.

The Boston Bruins head coach was a guest of of the New England Patriots on Monday at Gillette Stadium for the NFL team’s training camp practice session. Part of Cassidy’s visit included a chat with Patriots had coach Bill Belichick.

Cassidy revealed to NBC Sports Boston’s “The Camera Guys” he sought Belichick’s advice on rebounding from the Bruins’ loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. After all, Belichick led the Patriots to victory in Super Bowl LIII one year after they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game.

“A little bit about his team, a little bit about situational stuff that happens,” Cassidy said when asked what he discussed with Belichick. “For example, coming off a loss at the end of the season, they did it two years ago to Philly, rebounded to win a championship last year.

“So, what kind of preparation goes into that, or do you just put it all behind you and move on? So, try to steal a few things here and there in that area.”

This was the latest in a number of talks Cassidy has had with Belichick in recent years. The head coaches of the local sports teams often pick each others’ brains as part of their practice of mutual support.

Should Belichick’s advice lead to a Stanley Cup Final win for the Bruins in 2019-20, hockey fans must reserve some thanks for the useful tips the Patriots boss offered.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images