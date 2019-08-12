Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Oakland Raiders are having their every move filmed by HBO for this season of “Hard Knocks,” so it’s only right Antonio Brown chose this summer to throw a fit about his new helmet.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver previously said if he isn’t allowed to wear his old helmet, he’s going to quit football. The model Brown has worn for the past 10 seasons has been ruled unsafe by the NFL, alongside a host of other helmet types, but the 31-year-old still showed up to training camp with it.

Brown filed a grievance against the league but, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, an arbitrator ruled against the wideout Monday.

Brown tweeted about the decision Monday afternoon, focusing on the upcoming season.

“While I disagree with the arbitrator’s decision, I’m working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field,” Brown wrote. “I’m excited about this season appreciate all the concerns about my feet! #AlwaysAFight #Represent #itsbiggerthanme”

Brown is suffering from frostbite on his feet due to not wearing the correct footwear during a cryotherapy treatment.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images