Playing on “Thursday Night Football” has its drawbacks, to be sure, but there are also many benefits to suiting up for a midweek NFL showdown.

You know, like spending the weekend apple picking with babe.

By now, you surely know we’re talking about Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers — the sports world’s premier power couple. With their weekend free of prior engagements, the retired NASCAR star and the Green Bay Packers quarterback took their respective talents to a local apple orchard.

The results, of course, were shared on Patrick’s Instagram.

“It’s that time of year!!!! Apple pie, apple crisp, apple chips, apple sauce, apple chutney, apple slaw, apple juice, diced apples, sliced apples, topped with apples … Ya, I think that’s about it. 🤣🍎🍏🍎🍏🍎🍏🍎🍏🍎🍏🍎🍏🍎🍏🍎🍏”

Yeah, nobody does date day like those two.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images