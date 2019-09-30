Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s tough to project where Jalen Ramsey might end up should his desires be fulfilled.

It doesn’t seem as though a true market has been generated for Ramsey, who reportedly requested a trade out of Jacksonville a few weeks ago. The Jaguars clearly aren’t eager to deal the star cornerback either, as they reportedly turned down an offer of two first-round picks.

But as far as potential landing spots are concerned, defense-needy teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have been identified as logical fits. In his latest Football Morning in America column for NBC Sports, Peter King noted the Los Angeles Chargers also might be worth keeping an eye on.

“I’m hearing the Chargers might get into the Jalen Ramsey sweepstakes, which is smart on many levels,” King wrote. “The second team in L.A. will need some juice, and signing a top-three cornerback would help them moving into the new stadium next fall, even if Ramsey is Charger property only through the end of 2020. Still think the Chiefs and Ravens are involved too. Now we have to figure out if Ramsey will make it hot enough on Jacksonville for the Jaguars to trade him. Which I still think he could do.”

It would be tough to part ways with highly valuable assets for a rental, but it might be worth it for a player of Ramsey’s caliber. AFC teams will need every bit of talent in order to be on pace with the New England Patriots and Chiefs, and past shortcomings could motivate the Bolts to go all in.

But even if Los Angeles is kicking the tires on Ramsey, it sure doesn’t sound like a blockbuster deal is imminent.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images