Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots ruffled some feathers by signing All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown.

After sexual assault and rape allegations surrounding Brown surfaced Tuesday, the noise got even louder.

Belichick didn’t speak too much on the topic at his Wednesday press conference, but he did say the team and organization is taking the allegations very seriously. After leaving it at that, radio host and college basketball analyst Dan Dakich determined the six-time Super Bowl champ needed to show more integrity, and acted accordingly.

Dakich banned the head coach from his radio show, “The Dan Dakich Show” on 107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis, Ind., until Belichick shows a “minuscule amount of integrity.”

Bill Belichick is banned from my show until he shows a little a drop a miniscule amount of integrity…. — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) September 11, 2019

It’s always fun banning something you likely would never get in the first place. Seems to make things much easier.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images