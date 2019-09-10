It’s only been a few days, but we’ve already seen and heard from pretty much the entire football world as they react to Antonio Brown signing with the New England Patriots.

The best analysis yet might come from Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, who at the very least, gave us our most colorful reaction to date.

Favre was a guest Monday on SiriusXM’s NFL show and made it very clear: He’s a big fan of what the Patriots have going on right now, and the mercurial Brown might have found the perfect landing place.

“If anyone is equipped to bring in a player in a similar situation to Antonio Brown and make it work, it’s the New England Patriots,” Favre told SiriusXM (with a hat tip to The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin). “Now, I’ll be honest with you: If you watched the game the other night, they don’t need him. In fact, I think it almost creates a problem by trying to figure out how to keep him happy and play him and (keep him) quiet. So, if you say, ‘Well, let’s just put him in on third downs’ and that doesn’t work, you’re trying to, as Mike Holmgren used to say, ‘It’s like trying to pound sand up a flea’s ass.’

“Pardon my french.”

That, uh, yeah, that sounds difficult.

Favre, like many others, is interested to see how the occasionally combative Brown can fit in with the Patriots, but he sounds pretty sold on the Patriots’ potential regardless of what ultimately happens with Brown.

“Again, they’re very equipped to handle Antonio Brown or any other player in a similar situation because they’ve done it and they’ve done it well for so long. Antonio Brown, if he runs a route, he’s going to be open. It just never ceases to amaze me how not only does Tom (Brady) throw to the right guy, but they’re always wide open. =

“They have something going there that we’ve never seen before, I mean they just manage to do it so good week in and week out. And I got news for the rest of the league: You’re chasing New England until they decide that they don’t want to be chased anymore.”

Well said.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images