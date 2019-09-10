Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Phil Simms will excuse the Pittsburgh Steelers for not having seen every aspect of their season-opening drubbing coming ahead of time.

The CBS NFL analyst and “Inside the NFL” host focused on the Patriots’ 30-3 rout of the Steelers Tuesday when he discussed his biggest Week 1 surprises. Given the rivalry the teams have forged in recent years, the Patriots’ ability to move the ball on offense surprised Simms, as did their utter dominance on the defensive side.

“… but what really surprised me in Week 1 was the Pittsburgh Steelers versus the New England Patriots,” Simms said. “The fact that the Steelers didn’t have more answers on the defensive side, of all the things that they’ve seen in the past with the Patriots.

“Also, the Patriots, Super Bowl winners last year, their defense is absolutely better. And here were go again, the Patriots are the team to beat in the NFL.”

"Here we go again with the @Patriots, they're the team to beat in the NFL." – @PhilSimmsQB #InsideTheNFL breaks down Week 1 TONIGHT 9PM ET/PT on @Showtime. pic.twitter.com/2qiBjQIUKy — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) September 10, 2019

Simms’ conclusion undoubtedly will play well in New England, where fans continue to revel in last Sunday’s win over Pittsburgh and excitedly await seeing newly signed wide receiver Antonio Brown in action for the Patriots for the first time.

And the Patriots will look to justify the hype this Sunday in Miami when they visit the Dolphins in Week 2.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images