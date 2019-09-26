Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, it certainly seems like Jaroslav Halak is pretty jazzed up now that hockey is back.

Sure, it’s still only the preseason, but the Boston Bruins backup goalie has come out and played like his hair is on fire in September.

Halak already made a bid for save of the year in his first preseason start, and on Wednesday night he added another highlight to his September reel.

The goalie made 29 saves in a 2-0 shutout of the New Jersey Devils, and got rather aggressive in the third period. Halak came WAY out of his crease to beat Miles Wood to a loose puck in the Bruins zone.

Halak is playing hungry, and we’re definitely all about it. But maybe save some highlights for the regular season, no?

