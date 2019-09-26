Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins shutout the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at TD Garden, and it was Jack Studnicka who got the scoring started for Boston.

The top prospect for the B’s, who was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft, potted the game’s first goal without even using his stick. The puck deflected off MacKenzie Blackwood’s stick and into Studnicka’s chin before bouncing into the open net for the 1-0 lead.

Take a look:

Ouch.

Studnicka headed straight for the locker room but returned to the bench. The Bruins would go on to win 2-0.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy said a few of Studnicka’s teeth were chipped, but added a little humor to it.

“He’s not the best looking guy in the league anyway,” Cassidy said, per Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

Studnicka also spoke to reporters following the win, telling Ryan it was the fourth (!) time he lost his teeth while playing in a hockey game.

“I think you guys have asked me a couple times why I don’t get ‘em fixed. That’s why,” he said, per Ryan.

We certainly can’t argue with his reasoning.

The Bruins wrap up their slate of preseason games with a 3 p.m. ET matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/NHLBruins