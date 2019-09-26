Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall and the Boston Celtics open training camp Tuesday at the Auerbach Center, but first, the 7-foot-7 center has to learn to swim.

Wait, what?

No, that’s not a typo. Fall took his first swimming lesson at the Charlestown Boys & Girls Club on Wednesday alongside some youngsters.

“I’m learning how to swim. This is it,” Fall said, per The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang. “I’m learning how to swim. Just give me a couple of days.”

Fall will be among the group of players competing for Boston’s 15th and final roster spot next week at training camp.

Time will tell if he makes the roster, but the Celtics have a few options if he isn’t chosen for that final spot.

