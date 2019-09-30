Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Maybe the Jaguars actually are intent on keeping Jalen Ramsey after all.

Ramsey has made his desire for a trade abundantly clear. The star cornerback reportedly made his initial request following Jacksonville’s Week 2 loss and apparently has not budged despite the Jags ripping off two consecutive wins, the latter of which Ramsey missed due to a back injury.

The Jaguars, obviously, have a massive trade chip in their hands with Ramsey, who can command quite the haul in return. In fact, Jacksonville reportedly already received a rather sizeable offer for the 24-year-old.

“The Jaguars could have had two first-round picks from one club, according to a league source, but believed those selections would end up too close to 32nd overall for their liking,” CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora writes.

If La Canfora’s report is accurate, the offer Jacksonville received came from a perceived Super Bowl contender. Perhaps it was the Kansas City Chiefs, who feature one of the NFL’s weaker defenses and have been viewed as a potential landing spot for Ramsey ever since news of his trade request leaked. It’s tough to blame the Jaguars for holding out for a return they deem appropriate, but it might come to a point where the franchise is forced to bite the bullet and go with the best offer on the table, whatever it may be.

“You have to trade him,” a high-ranking official told La Canfora “It will get worse and there will be something new with him every week. He doesn’t see a future there (in Jacksonville), and he’s already shown he’s willing to rock the boat to get out. At some point it becomes more trouble than it’s worth.”

Ramsey’s contract runs through the 2020 season. So not only will an interested team be forced to fork over high-end future assets in exchange for the two-time Pro Bowl selection, it also will need to be prepared to extend a very lucrative contract offer if it hopes to keep Ramsey around long term.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images