The Chicago Bears claimed a critical division win Sunday afternoon largely without the services of their franchise quarterback.

Mitchell Trubisky sustained a shoulder injury on the Bears’ first drive of their eventual 16-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Trubisky awkwardly broke a fall with his left arm after he was chased down and hit. The third-year signal-caller rather quickly was ruled out for the remainder of the contest and sported a sling on the sideline.

So, how long will Chicago be without Trubisky? Head coach Matt Nagy after the game said he wouldn’t be able to offer any sort of timetable for return until further testing was completed, per ProFootballTalk. Nagy did, however, express belief that Trubisky’s injury is not season-ending.

Veteran QB Chase Daniel turned in a respectable performance in relief of Trubisky, completing 22 of 30 passes for 195 yards with a touchdown. Considering there isn’t a massive gap between Daniel and Trubisky, the Bears very well could err on the side of caution and take it slow with the 25-year-old, who was fortunate to sustain the ailment on his non-throwing shoulder.

Next on the docket for Chicago is a matchup with the Oakland Raiders across the pond in London. It seems like Trubisky, at a minimum, will miss this Week 5 clash, but a multi-game absence wouldn’t be all that surprising.

