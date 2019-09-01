Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — When the New England Patriots revealed new numbers after roster cuts, linebacker Jamie Collins’ was listed as TBD. Collins was not sporting a TBD jersey Sunday in practice, however.

Collins was wearing No. 58 in the Patriots’ first regular-season practice. We’ll see how long this one sticks. Collins wore No. 91 in his first stint with the Patriots from 2013 to 2016. That number is taken by defensive end Deatrich Wise now. Collins sported No. 8 during training camp and the preseason. He can’t wear that number according to NFL rules.

The Patriots had perfect attendance in practice. That included wide receiver N’Keal Harry, running back Damien Harris, linebacker Shilique Calhoun, safety Obi Melifonwu and tight end Matt LaCosse, all of whom have been dealing with injuries.

They also had eight practice squad players on the field:

LB Calvin Munson

LB Terez Hall

OT Tyree St. Louis

TE Stephen Anderson

DL Ufomba Kamalu

FB Jakob Johnson (exempt)

OT Dan Skipper

DT Nick Thurman

The Patriots also signed Indianapolis Colts draft pick defensive end Gerri Green to their practice squad, a source told the Indy Star.

The Patriots have room for three more practice squad players. It seems they’ll cull those signings off of the waiver wire from other teams.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images