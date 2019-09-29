Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

8:15 a.m.: Running back Rex Burkhead reportedly will be a game-time decision for New England.

#Patriots WR Julian Edelman (chest) will play vs. the #Bills, source said, but his snaps will hinge on how he feels. He may take less than his full allotment. Meanwhile, RB Rex Burkhead (foot) is a game-time decision. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2019

8 a.m. ET: Good morning from Orchard Park, N.Y., where the New England Patriots are preparing to take on the Buffalo Bills in a highly anticipated AFC East clash.

Highly anticipated in Buffalo, at least. Bills Mafia hasn’t been this fired up for a regular-season game in years, and for good reason.

The Patriots and Bills enter this game with identical 3-0 records, with the winner taking over the top spot in the divisional standings.

Can New England, which dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets by a combined score of 106-17, continue that dominance against a more formidable foe? Is Buffalo, which boasts a dismal 3-30 all-time record against Tom Brady, a legit playoff contender? We’ll find out this afternoon.

First, we’ll find out who will be playing in this game for the Patriots. Eight players are listed as questionable for New England, and while all eight reportedly made the trip, it remains to be seen which one will be active.

The full list:

WR Julian Edelman (chest)

LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder)

RB Rex Burkhead (foot)

DE Michael Bennett (shoulder)

OT Marshall Newhouse (illness)

TE Matt LaCosse (ankle)

S Nate Ebner (groin)

WR/PR Gunner Olszewski (hamstring)

Edelman, who left last week’s game late in the first half, is expected to play, according to multiple reports.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Be sure to check back throughout the morning for full pregame coverage.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images