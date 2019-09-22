Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Price’s season is over.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher has been sidelined since Sept. 2 after he felt tightness in his wrist against the Los Angeles Angels. Price lasted just two innings in that start and was held out of the rotation since. It later was revealed he had a cyst on his wrist.

Manager Alex Cora made the call to shut the southpaw down for the remainder of the season, and now Price will elect to undergo surgery to remove the cyst.

“We just want to get it over with and start the offseason the right way so he as a week ahead to take care of himself and be ready for next year,” Cora said, via MassLive ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. “He has a week or whatever to start taking care of himself and start doing what he needs.

“Obviously, you never know. They might go in there and find something else,” Cora added. “As of now, everything seems like we’ll take care of the cyst and he should be fine. I don’t know what the recovery time is. They’re going to talk in the next few days. It seems like it’s something simple.”

The skipper expects his pitcher to be ready for spring training.

Price struggled a bit this season with Boston, going 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images