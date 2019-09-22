Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have struggled this season at Tropicana Field, but they managed to escape with a win Sunday thanks to an all-around effort.

Nathan Eovaldi tossed six innings behind some early run support, as Boston took care of the Tampa Bay Rays 7-4 in Game 3 of its four-game set. It was the first time the right-hander had gone six innings since April 17 against the New York Yankees.

Christian Vazquez and J.D. Martinez led the Boston offense with three hits apiece.

With the win, the Red Sox moved to 81-74, while the Rays fell to 92-64.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Encouraging.

Eovaldi posted his best start in quite some time.

ON THE BUMP

— Eovaldi ran into some trouble in the early going, allowing a walk and a single to lead off his afternoon. Tommy Pham grounded into an RBI double-play to drive in the Rays’ first run of the day before the right-hander struck out Ji-Man Choi to escape without further damage.

Three second-inning singles made it 4-2 after two.

Tampa Bay tacked on another run in the third on a solo shot from Joey Wendle, which brought the Rays within one.

But Eovaldi settled down after that, tossing three scoreless frames to finish his outing. He’d ultimately throw six innings, allow three runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and just two walks.

— Darwinzon Hernandez retired the first two batters he faced, but a walk and single ended his day after just 2/3 of an inning.

— Colten Brewer entered in relief to escape the jam.

— Matt Barnes came on for the eighth and worked around a walk for a routine appearance.

— Trevor Kelley gave up a solo shot to Brendan McKay in the ninth to make it 7-4. He recorded two outs in the ninth, but Boston turned to its closer to set down the final batter of the afternoon.

— Brandon Workman got Austin Meadows to ground out to close out the win.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox jumped all over Ryan Yarbrough in the first inning. After Jackie Bradley Jr. struck out to lead off the game, Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and Martinez laced three consecutive singles to make it 1-0. But Boston wasn’t finished.

Vazquez stepped up and blasted a three-run shot in the next at-bat to extend the early lead.

No doubt about it. 💣 pic.twitter.com/DJ0lGaqaE1 — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 22, 2019

Boston would load the bases later in the inning, but Jackie Bradley Jr.’s second strikeout of the frame allowed Tampa Bay to limit the damage to four.

— Bradley doubled with one out in the fourth to put the pressure on Yarbrough. Devers walked to end the left-hander’s day, before Bogaerts was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Martinez drew a walk in the next at-bat for Boston’s fifth run of the afternoon. Devers eventually came around to score on a wild pitch from Andrew Kittredge, making it 6-3.

— Singles from Martinez and Vazquez gave Boston corners with two outs in the seventh. A fielding error allowed Chris Owings to drive in Martinez for another Red Sox run.

— Juan Centeno and Gorkys Hernandez were the only Red Sox starters without a hit.

TWEET OF THE GAME

We’re suckers for a strike ’em out, throw ’em out.

The good ole strike 'em out, throw 'em out. 👊 pic.twitter.com/gp3G8D0HhZ — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 22, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox wrap up their four-game set at Tropicana Field on Monday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images