For many NHL veterans, the preseason is just something to get through.

It’s a chance to dust off the skates and get your legs back under you before the games begin to count. It’s valuable time to get used to new teammates and linemates while youngsters try to prove their worth. But for David Backes, he’s likely never faced a more important September.

The Boston Bruins forward is trying to re-prove his worth on the ice after the worst season of his long career. Backes scored just seven goals and 13 assists last season and was a spectator for the majority of the B’s playoff run. He is trying to fight his way back into a consistent role this preseason, and he made a decent case for himself on Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old uncorked a beauty of a goal, lifting a backhand shot from the slot past Mackenzie Blackwood to put the B’s up 2-0 over the New Jersey Devils.

Take a look:

That backhand is really far out. 🤙 (David Backes) pic.twitter.com/eVc8gAuK4w — NHL (@NHL) September 26, 2019

A goal so nice, we’ll show you twice:

First of all, we’d just like to take a moment to mention that the backhand shot truly is a lost art and we don’t see nearly enough of them.

Second, Backes has found a legitimate connection — preseason or not — with linemates Par Lindholm and Anders Bjork as all three fight for roster spots.

