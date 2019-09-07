Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you have taken your eyes off the Antonio Brown saga for a couple of minutes, it’s likely you’re miles behind at this point.

The last two days surrounding the disgruntled wide receiver have been nothing short of a total whirlwind.

Brown demanded his release from the Oakland Raiders following another series of reported fines following an altercation the wide receiver had with Raiders GM Mike Mayock. The Raiders obliged, cutting the receiver Saturday morning. That launched an afternoon loaded with odds and speculation of a potential landing spot for the veteran superstar.

Well, we didn’t have to wait long to know where AB would land. Brown reached a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.

After news of the signing, a video of Brown reacting to the news he was a free agent was released. It seems Brown found out the same way as everyone else — from Adam Schefter. And it’s suffice to say he was pretty happy with the news.

Of course, that was just the beginning of the excitement for Brown, who confirmed his Patriots signing on Instagram.

This definitely is going to be interesting.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images