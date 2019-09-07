Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, it happened.

Throughout the ongoing drama between Antonio Brown and the Oakland Raiders, people jokingly speculated that the whole thing would result in Brown becoming a Patriot. And well, lo and behold, Brown is coming to New England.

The Raiders released Brown on Saturday morning after the disgruntled wide receiver demanded his release following another series of fines for an altercation with Raiders GM Mike Mayock.

Just hours later, Brown had a deal in place with the Patriots.

Brown confirmed the move on Instagram, posting a pic of himself in a Patriots uniform, captioning the post “LFG @tombrady #GodsPlan #RewriteStory”

No idea if Brown will wear 84 in New England, as that number currently is issued to suspended tight end Ben Watson.

But that’s hardly the biggest news here.

