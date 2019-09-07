Xander Bogaerts continues to be a bright spot for Boston.
The Red Sox shortstop clubbed 31 home runs to go along with 105 RBIs heading into Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.
Bogaerts is having a career year and only added to his impressive numbers Saturday when he singled off Yankees starter J.A. Happ in the fourth inning. The hit marked the 1,000th of the 26-year-old’s career.
Take a look:
The single put Bogaerts in with some pretty elite company. Only two other notable players amassed 1,000 hits before turning 27.
We’re sure he’s going to make the last few weeks of the regular season count as Boston makes its final push to earn a spot in the postseason.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images