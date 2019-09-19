The Kansas City Chiefs already are one of the best teams in football, but they soon might become even better.

The Chiefs have emerged as a potential landing spot for Jalen Ramsey, who reportedly requested a trade out of Jacksonville earlier this week. Ramsey, of course, would make any team across the league stronger, but he would more than sufficiently fill a major area of need for Kansas City.

And should KC find a way to acquire Ramsey, Shannon Sharpe believes you can go ahead and book the Chiefs as AFC champions.

“Everbody talks about, ‘Oh, I wanna cover the best receiver.’ But this guy has a lot of frequent flyer miles. He will travel. If you’re the best receiver, he’s willing to go and he wants to play that style,” Sharpe said Wednesday on FS1’s “Undisputed.” “I believe if he were to go to Kansas City, he not only helps them defensively, he helps them offensively. Can you imagine if Mahomeboy (Patrick Mahomes) got an extra two possessions a game? …I believe with the addition of Jalen Ramsey, I believe, for me, the Chiefs become the prohibited favorite. We saw last year in the (AFC) Championship Game when Patrick Mahomes left the field, he had a seven-point lead. He never touched the field again and he lost the ballgame. Not only did (Tom) Brady go down and get the game-tying touchdown, he got the ball first in overtime and got the game-winning touchdown. Jalen Ramsey would shut all that down. He would definitely help shut it down. Get it on tape. Yeah, take a picture of it. Record it, put it in the archives. You heard it here first. Extra, extra, read all about it. Kansas City’s going to the Super Bowl.”

Sharpe might be a little too confident in the Chiefs. The New England Patriots are by no means a lock to reach a fourth consecutive Super Bowl, but they probably still should be viewed as the AFC favorite even if Kansas City trades for Ramsey. New England’s overall defense still would be better than its conference rival’s, and one only imagine what Brady and Co. will look like once they really find a rhythm.

Skip Bayless tried to warn his co-host about picking against the Patriots, but it doesn’t seem like Sharpe is interested in listening.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images