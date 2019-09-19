Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It took a while, sure, but the Boston Bruins finally got their restricted free agents taken care of.

The B’s on Sunday locked up Charlie McAvoy, agreeing to a three-year bridge deal. Then on Tuesday, they signed blueliner Brandon Carlo to a two-year deal. Despite entering the offseason with limited cap space, the Bruins managed to sign both players without having to move any money out.

In this episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen offer their take on the contracts, as well as where the Bruins go from here.

Listen to the full episode in the player below or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images