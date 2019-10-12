Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marcus Smart’s 3-point numbers drastically improved during the 2018-19 season, but his shooting clip may have been a sign of things to come.

Smart went 4-of-5 from deep in the first half of the Boston Celtics preseason matchup against the Orlando Magic on Friday night, but one trey stuck out from the rest.

Smart hit his fourth 3-pointer of the half with just over two minutes left in the second quarter, giving Boston a massive 62-27 lead. But Smart knew this one was going in — so much so he didn’t even have to watch it once it left his hands.

Check it out:

Marcus Smart didn't even need to make sure it went in 🙈🧐 pic.twitter.com/qyh8CI8iNK — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 12, 2019

The Celtics really would benefit from Smart having another solid year from beyond the arc, but we’re sure Brad Stevens would prefer the point guard to watch the majority of his shots go through the hoop.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images