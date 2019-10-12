Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The obsession with Tacko Fall isn’t just in Boston, it’s all around the NBA.

Friday night was a prime example of that, as “We want Tacko” chants rained down from the Amway Center crowed as the Orlando Magic took on the Celtics. Finally, with 5:33 left in the game, Brad Stevens gave the crowd what they wanted.

And to no surprise, the crowd lost it when the 7-foot-5 center jogged toward the scorers table.

Check it out:

Once again the crowd goes wild for Tacko Fall 😲 pic.twitter.com/bYmO3zVt9j — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 12, 2019

Fall went 0-for-1 from the floor with two rebounds and one assist in his five-plus minutes of action.

The Celtics went on to blowout the Magic by a final score of 100-75.

