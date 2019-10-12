The obsession with Tacko Fall isn’t just in Boston, it’s all around the NBA.
Friday night was a prime example of that, as “We want Tacko” chants rained down from the Amway Center crowed as the Orlando Magic took on the Celtics. Finally, with 5:33 left in the game, Brad Stevens gave the crowd what they wanted.
And to no surprise, the crowd lost it when the 7-foot-5 center jogged toward the scorers table.
Check it out:
Fall went 0-for-1 from the floor with two rebounds and one assist in his five-plus minutes of action.
The Celtics went on to blowout the Magic by a final score of 100-75.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images